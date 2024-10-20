11 pictures showing the good and the not so good of fireworks shows in 1990s Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We've been celebrating November 5 since one night in 1605 when religiously motivated plotters were caught trying to blow up the King and Parliament with an awful lot of explosives.

Things don't always go right and some pet owners especially do not look forward to calming down the cats and dogs during the celebrations. Sometimes humans are hurt by the fireworks.

But over the years, many thousands of people have turned out under the stars in Shropshire to enjoy each other's company, keep traditions going and raise vital funds for charity.

Here, we take a look back at the 1990s in pictures.

A spellbound Eleanor Metcalfe is pictured enjoying the firework display put on by Whitchurch and District Lions Club at Whitchurch Cricket Club.

Every good fireworks display needs organisers and in Bishop's Castle those roles went to Steve Green and Clive Rogers.

Shrewsbury Town FC players were ready for a grand firework show at the ground. At the back Gareth Hanmer, Kevin Seabury, Craig Pountney, front Dean Craven and Mark Williams.

Much Wenlock Primary School held a bonfire and firework display and pictured enjoying the show were, from left, Georgina Hurst, Hazel Perry, Victoria Hurst and Sarah Clark,

Pictured, from left, at Claverley Firework Show were Carol Roomottom, Keren, John and Laurie Rouwenhorst, and James Roobottom

Sometimes things go wrong with fireworks and during the decade Woodside youngster 14 year old Kevin Maydew was hit by a firework which burned through his jumper and burned his chest and arm.

The Donny Bonny is always a popular event with monster bonfires.

A 40-foot-high pile of old wooden pallets dominated the Donnington skyline, as organisers prepared for an event at the Broadoaks Playing Fields. Alf Mitchell (bottom), Tony Mulligan and Mark Mitchell put the finishing touches to the stack.

Pictured in the glow of a bonfire held by Whitchurch and District Lions Club held at Whitchurch Cricket Club are, from left, Matthew Arthan, Jessica Arthan and Ashley Whittal with Ottilie Fairhorsh (front).

Bonfire events can raise a bit of much needed cash.

Here Jim Perchard Chairman of the Fireworks Committee in St Martin's gave £6,000 to Louise Heald Chairperson of the St Martin's Primary School PTA to build a new playground for the children.

And here Jimmy Perchard is pictured lighting the bonfire at St Martin's in 1998.

With firework safety posters were Debra Charmbury, from the Meole Brace Resource Centre, who were making up the packs, Sub Officer Andy Pugh from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, PC Chris Parsons and Susan Puffett, community safety officer, are pictured.