Flash flooding hitting Shropshire roads and rails as weather warning extended for another nine hours

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and not drive through floodwater as several roads around Shropshire face flooding as the county battles another bout of heavy rain.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "Shropshire is currently experiencing some intense rainfall. We're aware of a number of locations where the road is affected by flooding.

"If you are travelling today consider if your journey is necessary and please don't attempt to drive though floodwater."

Railway lines between Shrewsbury and Crewe/Wrexham have also been affected, with flooding on the line between Wem and Yorton.

Flooding on the tracks between Yorton and Wem. Photo: Network Rail

A tree blocking one of the lines between Chirk and Ruabon and flooding at Gobowen has also causes additional disruption to train services.

Earlier today, police were warning drivers to avoid Station Road in Gobowen town centre after heavy rain caused a flash flood.

At around 12pm, the road was flooded at the junction of Coldwell Gardens and the level crossing. According to police, waves being caused by vehicles attempting to drive through the flood was taking water into some nearby homes.

Flooding on Station Road. Photo: Oswestry SNT

A spokesperson for Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Station Road, Gobowen has seen a flash flood with the junction of Coldwell Gardens and the Level Crossing. Highways have been informed and will be out to close the roads and assist where possible.

"The road is flooded and the waves from passing vehicles is entering some nearby homes. Please find alternative routes."

Traffic data also suggested that Holyhead Road (old A5) through Nesscliffe had also been impacted by the weather, with Loton Councillor Ed Potter reporting that vehicles were getting stuck in the water.

Drivers taking the A49 have also reportedly been turned around by police due to flooding on the road.

The A49 near Church Stretton

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across the region until 9pm on Wednesday. The warning had previously been in place until midday.

The Environment Agency has also issued two flood alerts, one alert for the Cleobury Mortimer, Neen Sollars and Caynham area and another for the area around Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

The flood alert for Ledwyche Brook and River Rea was put in force on Tuesday afternoon and warns of possible flooding of roads and farmland. More rain is forecast.