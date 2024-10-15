Beautiful photos capture autumn scenery in Market Drayton as vibrant greens of summer fade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With a gentle breeze the golden leaves flutter onto our streets and pathways as residents enjoy the local scenery displaying their striking foliage.

The combination of cooler temperatures and shorter daylight hours has triggered the leaves' chlorophyll to break down that reveals the stunning pigments hidden beneath.

Bernard Beekes caught the Autumn scenery in Market Drayton, picture: Bernard Beekes

Local parks and greenery are ablaze with colour, and during an early morning visit to Market Drayton town centre last Friday, Bernard Beekes captured the scene.

The Shropshire resident posted his snaps of the American red oak tree next to the town centre's bus station and stops, Towers Lawn, online.

Deputy Mayor Tim Manton said the town is looking splendid during autumn and was impressed with Bernard's pictures.

"We are so fortunate to have some of the most wonderful fauna and flora to be seen anywhere in North Shropshire," said the town councillor.

"There's no better time to witness such a dramatic and spectacular seasonal change as autumn, right here in Market Drayton.

"Towers Lawn (as pictured), Walkmill Meadows and the entire Tern Valley are perfect examples of this and are awash with vibrant, warm, autumnal colours, it is truly stunning."