Plans to divert footpath from north Shropshire golf course

The route in question is part of footpath three in the parish of Selattyn & Gobowen near Oswestry.

It will divert 197 metres of the footpath that runs through the Henlle Golf Club.

You can view the proposal at https://shropshire.gov.uk/outdoor-partnerships/countryside-access-and-public-rights-of-way/currentpublic-path-orders/ or obtained free of charge via outdoor. recreation@shropshire.gov.uk.

Any representations about or objections to the order may be sent in writing to the Rights of Way Manager, Shropshire Outdoor Partnerships, The Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND, or by email to outdoor.recreation@shropshire.gov.uk not later than 10th October 2024.

If you require any further information, contact outdoor.recreation@shropshire.gov.uk.