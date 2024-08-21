New photos show much of Shrewsbury shopping centre has been torn down already

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fences have been up for a while now in the Roushill, Raven Meadows and Smithfield Road area of Shrewsbury but until Tuesday the demolition activity in the main areas was not visible.

Now though that has all changed with demolition equipment starting its noisy work.

A familiar skyline will soon be changed dramatically as part of a multi-million pound Shropshire Council-led regeneration project.

Demolition of Shrewsbury Riverside Shopping Centre has begun..

Demolition of the centre - which closed in February - marks the first visible sign of change as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to 'revitalise' the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.