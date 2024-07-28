Residents up in arms over plans to build new homes on pub car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

So far 117 statements have been made to Shropshire Council planners in opposition and none in support of a plan at the site of the Punch Bowl Inn, at West Felton, near Oswestry.

The applicants Trust Inns say up to five new dwellings would not have an impact on the pub but opponents fear it could be the thin end of the wedge.

The land also provides a big free car park in the village and objectors are concerned that the loss of the spaces would cause problems.

Picture: De Pol Associates Ltd/Trust Inns Ltd

John Thornhill, the chairman of West Felton Parish Council said a recent meeting about the matter was attended by about 100 residents who 'fully opposed' the plan.

"West Felton Parish Council support the villagers in opposing an application by Trust Inns to build residential properties on the site of the only pub in the village – the Punch Bowl - at The Cross in the conservation area," he said.