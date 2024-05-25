Watch the weather forecast if you're heading out to an event in Shropshire - including the county show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Forecasters at the Met Office say the morning will be fairly clear and dry and the temperature will be higher than it has been at about 20C.

But cloud is set to develop later on bringing showers and rain in places. The key word that forecaster Annie Shuttleworth uses is "changeable."

Keen amateur Shropshire photographer Peter Steggles was out in Rushbury in the early hours to and his photo shows a nice sunrise with broken cloud to set the scene for the day.