'I'm not on medication, but I've seen a turtle in the sky!' High winds draw odd clouds in county sky

One Shropshire photographer insists he's "not on medication" even after spotting a 'turtle' in the clouds.

Peter Steggles, from Rushbury, said he spotted the shape on Monday morning, as a Met Office weather warning for high winds came into force.

He said he saw a "giant turtle" and added: "And no I'm not on medication here in Rushbury, Shropshire."

A yellow warning for wind will remain in place from until 10pm tonight.

Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers. This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times.