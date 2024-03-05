Plans approved to convert Newport town centre building into residential accommodation

Roddam House, on High Street, was previously used as dormitories for boarding pupils and living space for Haberdashers’ Adams.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now approved a scheme for the building to become residential accommodation and ground-floor commercial office space.

The approved proposal include the building of a first-floor extension to the rear to the property.

Roddam House is a Grade II listed building within the Newport Conservation Area and faces out onto the High Street.

There is currently no vehicular access to the site and the pedestrian access is achieved through the existing buildings or existing passageways.

Applicant Nathan Mahn says that ‘minor modifications’ are proposed to the internal layouts to provide party wall separation.

The reconfiguration of the existing staircase is planned replace the existing connection to Beaumaris House and provide access to the proposed first-floor extension.

Access to the rear of the site from High Street is proposed to be achieved using a new access

“A number of heritage features have been retained in this area, most notably the staircase,” says the application’s design and access statement.

“The scheme provides an improved appearance to the existing historic fabric, aligning it with the adjacent heritage assets within the existing street scene.

Newport and District Civic Society objected to the application, stating that Roddam House could be used for private apartments as opposed to student accommodation.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s heritage officer said that subject to conditions the proposed scheme ‘is acceptable in terms of both scale and design; respecting and responding positively to the context of the application site and surrounding area’.

“The proposed works have been assessed to be in keeping with the character and appearance of the application site and the Newport Conservation Area,” the officer concluded.

“Subject to conditions, the works are considered to result in a sympathetic alteration to the Listed Building.

“The proposal is also considered to maintain the essential form, character and special interest of the host building, with no historic fabric being lost.”

A nearby homeowner also objected to the application after raising concerns that his property would be overlooked.

In response a council planning officer concluded that the impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents compared to the current use ‘would not amount to any significant additional adverse impacts of overlooking or loss of privacy’.

“The proposal to bring back to use the vacant premises is supported by local and national policies and the officer notes that the proposed commercial unit would be a permanent and prominent feature on the High Street,” the planning officer added.

Meanwhile, Newport Town Council wanted the concern of neighbouring properties around parking and traffic to be taken into account.

Telford & Wrekin Council's highways department said that no private parking for the accommodation or commercial unit was proposed.

However, it highlighted that the property was in a ‘highly sustainable location’ with good links to public transport, including a shuttle bus which operates from the High Street to Harper Adams University.

It added that there are ‘multiple’ long stay public car parks are in close vicinity of the site and short-stay parking spaces along the High Street.

The council ‘reminded’ the applicant that they would need a home of multiple occupancy (HMO) licence for any property with five or more persons which form two or more households.