Flood warnings remain in place as river peaks pass

It's an improving picture across the county this week, but there are still some flood alerts in place.

Flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - remain in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and the River Severn as of Monday morning.

Monitoring stations along the Severn show that river levels are falling following the heavy rainfall of last week.

Levels at Crew Green peaked on Friday evening at 5.99m and Montford at 5.44m on Saturday afternoon.

The gauge at Welsh Bridge saw the river hit 3.02m overnight on Saturday, while Buildwas peaked at 4.46m on Sunday afternoon and Bridgnorth peaked at 3.65m a few hours later.

With no further significant rainfall currently forecast over the next few days, it's likely the last two flood warnings will soon be lifted.

Even so, the Environment Agency is reminding residents to stay away from swollen rivers and to not drive through flood waters.