Wave of school closures announced across mid and north Wales as region braces for snow

Powys County Council has confirmed the closure of five schools all day so far as of Wednesday evening.

There are no reported school closures in Shropshire as of February 7 2024 at 7:43pm. And the same situation applied in Telford & Wrekin.

They are Welshpool High School, Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus, Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus, Ysgol Bro Cynllaith and Ysgol Llanfyllin.

Councillor Graham Breeze, Powys County Councillor in Welshpool, said on Facebook: "Now confirmed that both Welshpool and Llanfyllin High Schools are closed tomorrow and there will be no school transport in North Powys due to the expected snowfall."

Flintshire County Council, in north Wales, says all schools there will be closed: "A decision has been made to close all Flintshire schools on Thursday. As such, all school transport will not operate tomorrow."

But its waste and recycling rounds are all currently intended to go ahead as usual but there may be some disruption. All Household recycling centre sites in Flintshire will be closed on Thursday.

So far one school in Wrexham borough has decided to close.

The Rhosnesni High School site will be closed to all staff and students

Mr Andrew Brant, Headteacher, Ysgol Rhosnesni, said: "The decision to close every school in our neighbouring authority has reduced our staffing capabilities to unacceptable levels.

"Best efforts will be made to provide on-line learning. Thank you for your support and understanding."