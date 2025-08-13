With super-sized turbines up to 200m in height, bigger than anything in Wales, and at least 90 turbines proposed, this will dominate our landscape and our communities.

These proposals would see the power being exported out through a 60-mile distribution line, likely to be pylons.

I am not a climate change denier, I support small scale renewable projects that produce power directly for that local area, but the sheer scale of these plans will change our area and have a massive impact on us all.

These proposals are badged up as ‘green’ but the lifespan of these turbines are around 20 years, they inflict significant damage on the environment during the build phase and let’s remember – these are developments by commercial companies who are looking to make a profit from exploiting our area – profits from you and me.

Despite their environmental appeal, wind farms in the UK carry substantial costs for us bill payers.

Did you know that in 2024, UK households paid a record £1.9 billion in subsidies to offshore wind farms — a direct consequence of long-term fixed price agreements outlasting periods of low wholesale energy prices.

‘Constraint Payments’ mean that when the electricity grid is up to capacity and cannot take any more power – these companies are paid to switch off!

These payments rose sharply—from a mere £200,000 in 2010 to over £100 million by 2023. This is adding onto mine and your electricity bills!

I have heard promises from developers of community funds but will a new village hall really compensate when we have a constant hum in the background?

When we lose precious upland areas rich in peat, biodiversity and endangered species like curlew? When fewer tourists come because our peace and tranquility is interrupted by turbines going into the clouds?

When tourists stop spending in our local pubs and shops and put into doubt their viability?

We have a very precious landscape around us in mid Wales. Sometimes we can take the stunning beauty for granted.

Mid Wales is worth fighting for, our way of life, our area, our local businesses, our communities and I urge everyone to read up on what plans are being proposed and have your say in each and every round of the planning consultations.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans