Telford parish council split on whether to fund Town Park polytunnel's watering system

The councillor who chairs Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council used her casting vote twice to settle the issue as members decided to defer a decision until they can find out more.

Councillors were told at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (August 12) that the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) group has a large polytunnel at Chelsea Gardens and the organisation is asking for donations.

Jason Henley and Adrian Smith with the polytunnel

Newly elected Stirchley ward councillor Tom Wust wondered if the polytunnel was in the parish council’s patch.

“Perhaps we want more evidence on its location,” he said. “Are we the right council to ask for funding from?”

Councillor Greg Sinclair (Holmer Lake Ward) said: “I’m more concerned how much money they want.”

The meeting was told that the request is for £250.

And councillor James Anderson (Stirchley Ward) said they would “normally see a business plan”.

But Councillor Sophia Vaughan-Hodkinson (Stirchley Ward) advanced another point of view and proposed donating the £250.

“A lot of our residents use the Town Park and it is not a lot of money,” she said.

When it came to the vote six councillors voted to spend the money and another six voted against.

Chair Councillor Tammy Wood (Stirchley Ward) used her casting vote to turn down the motion.

The councillors then voted on deferring the matter so they could get more details.

Again they were split down the middle with six voting for and six against.

Councillor Wood’s casting vote settled the matter at least until a future meeting.

She said she is a supporter of the FOTTP but would like more information about it.

“I want a bigger picture,” she said.

After the vote, the meeting heard that the polytunnel is just over the border in Lawley & Overdale Parish Council’s area.