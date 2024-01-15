Dozens of 'unwanted' trees are looking for forever homes thanks to council giveaway

The free trees are up for grabs from a Shrewsbury depot in an initiative run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

People with ‘unwanted’ trees have been donating them to the Shrewsbury Town Council nursery at Weeping Cross, where they have been tended and cared for under the partnership Trees Outside of Woodland project.

The free trees are now ready to be replanted and looking for a new forever home.

The nursery has a selection of trees available, including oaks up to 1m tall, with a few up to 1.5m, yew up to 30cm tall, silver birch up to 30cm tall, bird cherry up to 1.5m tall and a selection of other trees up to 50cm tall.

People are invited to attend the nursery and request a tree of their choice between 8.30am and 10.45am on Thursday, January 18, 8.30am until 11am on Saturday, January 27 and from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 30.

The council will also be accepting new supplies of ‘unwanted’ trees on the same dates and at the same times, which will be cared for for the next 12 months ready for next year’s giveaway.

The nursery can be found at Weeping Cross, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, SY5 6HT.