Shropshire to be lashed by heavy rain as Storm Gerrit set to hit UK

Storm Gerrit is forecast to bring strong winds and downpours as it makes its way across the Irish Sea to the UK on Boxing Day evening.

While there are no weather warnings issued for Shropshire, a number have been issued for elsewhere in the UK on Wednesday, raising the chance of potential disruption including power cuts, flooding, closed roads and communities becoming cut off.

Snow, rain and strong winds are expected across northern Scotland, while areas of northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to alerts for heavy rain or wind.

The entire south coast has been told to brace for powerful gusts and parts of the country could see wind speeds as high as 60mph as Storm Gerrit gets underway on Tuesday night.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Shropshire from around 11pm on Tuesday night, which will continue throughout most of Wednesday.

Wind speeds as high as 44mph have also been forecast for the county as Storm Gerrit makes its way across the UK on Thursday.