Shropshire flood warnings remain in place following Storm Debi

It follows heavy rain and wind across much of the country with the arrival of Storm Debi - the fourth named storm of the winter so far.

Three 'prepare for flooding' alerts remain, as rising river levels have been recorded at the Llanymynech river gauge, Tern/Walcot river gauge and the Montford river gauge.

As a result, the risk of flooding remains across low-lying land and roads adjacent to water in these areas.

The Vyrnwy is expected to peak between 3.9m and 4.3m at Llanymynech on Tuesday afternoon, with Maesbrook and Melverley also at risk of flooding.

The Severn is predicted to peak at 5.4m to 5.7m at Crew Green on Tuesday afternoon, followed by 4.7m to 5.3m at Montford on Wednesday morning.

The river at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury is predicted to reach around 2.5m to 2.9m on Wednesday afternoon, Buildwas at 3.6m to 4.1m on Thursday morning before reaching Bridgnorth at around 2.9m to 3.3m over Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Flooding could also affect Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

The public is being urged to avoid contact with flood water and to not use low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.