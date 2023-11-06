Pictured: Northern Lights visible in skies over Shropshire

Forecasters said sightings were reported across some central and eastern parts of England.

The best chance of seeing the aurora borealis was in Scotland but some people managed to snap images of the beautiful colours in the skies above our county.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue station manager Craig Jackson captured the below images above Shifnal and posted them with the message: "It’s not just the fireworks lighting up the sky in Shropshire this evening!"

Aurora borealis captured above Shropshire by Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson).

One of two images posted by Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson).

Jono Kimber captured the below two images above Ellesmere.

An image of the Northern Lights captured above Ellesmere (Photo: @jonokimber)

Another image of the Northern Lights captured above Ellesmere (Photo: @jonokimber)

Mark Jones took the below photograph from Wilbrighton Hill near Gnosall.

The colours on display were stunning (Photo: Mark Jones).

Professor Don Pollacco, department of physics at the University of Warwick, said the phenomenon was caused by “the interaction of particles coming from the sun, the solar wind, with the Earth’s atmosphere – channelled to the polar regions by the Earth’s magnetic field.

“It’s actually a bit like iron filings and the field of a bar magnetic.

“The solar wind contains more particles when there are sun spots, as these are regions on the sun’s surface where the magnetic field is interacting with the plasma in the sun, and the particles can be released.

“Once the particles are channelled into the Earth’s atmosphere they interact with molecules and have distinctive colours (eg oxygen molecules produce green light, nitrogen red light etc) and patterns such as light emissions that look like curtains or spotlights.

“These shapes change quickly over timescales of minutes/seconds.”