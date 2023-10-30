Luna the Moth lights up launch of environment programme

Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ was part of the launch of the Environmental Leadership Programme at Shropshire Wildlife Trust. Picture: Victoria Macken

Luna the ‘moon gazing moth’ swooped in to greet participants on the launch weekend of the Environmental Leadership Programme 2 (ELP2) in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

The programme aims to strengthen young people's connection to nature, develop their leadership skills, and enable them to develop and implement nature-focused campaigns in their local communities.

Luna is a five-meter sculpture of a ‘Luna moth’ mounted to an electric cargo bike, with a powerful telescope mounted to her frame.

She is touring the country to promote the work of community projects funded through The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund.

The fund supports local groups across the UK taking action to tackle climate change.

Mel Eaglesfield, Deputy Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The Luna Moth Mobile Moongazing Unit provides a truly exciting opportunity for people to come together and take part in a free and unique stargazing experience.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, projects across the UK, such as The Environmental Leadership Programme 2, are working tirelessly to empower and mobilise their local communities to take action on climate change and support people to deliver meaningful change that matters to them.”

The event, hosted by UpRising and Shropshire Wildlife Trust, delivered a mix of nature connection activities and curriculum-based leadership development exercises that allowed the participants to discuss key environmental issues and get to know each other.

Mahnoor Kamran, who was part of the programme, said: “I enjoyed the weekend a lot, a break from the day-to-day for a lot of people. It’s great to come together at a weekend to talk about everything environmental but also to get to know each other on a different level, that we wouldn’t have been able to do online.

"It’s really positive to be welcomed into a community where people are as equally excited as I am, and the important thing is how to turn the critical thinking into practical action.”

Warren Smith, programme participant added: “There are a lots of great people in the group. Some of them have a lot more specialist knowledge than I do, and I’ve been listening and learning a lot from them. We had a lot of strong debate and discussions and I’m looking forward to the rest of the course.”

ELP2 is a free nine-month programme for 18 to 25-year-olds based in the West Midlands and delivered in partnership by UpRising and Shropshire Wildlife Trust.