Experts explain why the weather's going to be wet and windy for a while

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill. Picture: The Met Office

With six flood alerts still in place in the Shropshire region many will be looking to the skies and hoping that the rivers and flood plains recover quickly to their pre-Babet levels.

The good news is that the Met Office isn't yet forecasting a deluge this weekend.

Instead they are offering up an unsettled picture with further rain or showers for many.

They say this is because a high pressure system has camped over Scandinavia and won't budge at the moment as low pressure systems bounce off it.

Frank Saunders, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “As we head through the rest of the week low pressure systems in the Atlantic will feed weather fronts across the UK, bringing rain and showers for many."

They say Sunday will probably see another low-pressure system crossing England and Wales with further heavy rain likely, and perhaps strong winds. The unsettled weather looks to continue through next week.

Mr Saunders said: "High pressure close to Scandinavia acts to block the progress of weather fronts, causing them to stall at times, bringing prolonged, heavy rainfall for some, particularly to the West and south.

"There will also be more rainfall feeding in from the east coast into eastern Scotland and northeast England, areas so badly impacted by Storm Babet. This rainfall won’t be as heavy as last week’s but has the potential to cause some further impacts, or perhaps to delay recovery and repair work.”

The six flood alerts still in place in the Shropshire reion on Wednesday evening were the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, the River Severn in Shropshire, the River Severn in Worcestershire, the River Sow and River Penk, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.