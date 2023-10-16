Storm Babet: More than 100 tonnes of water every second flows in River Severn as region braces for more rain

Picture @RobDaviesEA

The Environment Agency has people measuring the amount of water heading down the country's mightiest river and one of them recorded the massive bulge of water at Montford this afternoon

Rob Davies a hydrometry and telemetry officer based in Shropshire but working all over the West Midlands took what he called his first high flow measurement of the autumn.

He tweeted that 108 cumecs (tonnes per second) were flowing down the River Severn at Montford, Shropshire this afternoon.

He added that the river is dropping at Montford but but more rain is forecast this week.

Earlier today the Met Office named a weather system looming close to the country as Storm Babet, warning that many areas of the UK are set for another drenching.

Mr Davies says residents can keep up to date with the latest flood risk in their areas at check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/find-location

At 7.08pm there were four flood alerts still active in the Shropshire area including the River Severn, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.

A warning for the river River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester was removed this afternoon as water levels subside.

At the moment the Government is saying that the risk of flooding remains "very low" over the next five days.