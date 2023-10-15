Would be MP adds his support to growing campaign for A49 crossing

Stuart Anderson, centre, with Rebecca Hill and Charles Baker

Stuart Anderson hopes to step into the Conservative shoes of retiring south Shropshire MP Philip Dunne at the next General Election.

He recently met with Leebotwood campaigners Rebecca Hill and Charles Baker to discuss the need for a road crossing in the village.

The campaign is gathering pace as a petition, signed by 300 local residents, has been submitted to National Highways for the building of a pedestrian crossing along the A49 in Leebotwood.

Stuart Anderson, Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire, met local campaigners to see for himself the need for a crossing. Stuart heard about the safety concerns of school children and families crossing the busy road every day when getting the bus.

The campaign already has some big hitters in its number including Ludlow MP Philip Dunne and Burnell Councillor Dan Morris.

Stuart Anderson said: “I was pleased to meet Rebecca and Charles and hear about the local campaign which they have been putting a tremendous amount of effort towards.

"I am delighted to add my support to this mission to help residents in Leebotwood secure improved safety and accessibility in their local village.”

“I will work closely with local Councillor Dan Morris, and Philip Dunne MP who has already raised this campaign with National Highways, to make sure that local residents’ voices are heard.”