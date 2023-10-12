Teachers can get chance to step into the great Shropshire outdoors

Teachers are being offered an opportunity

The Field Studies Council, the UK’s leading environmental education charity, is encouraging teachers to step out of the classroom this autumn with free taster trips to find out how outdoor learning can benefit their pupils.

The charity’s headquarters at Preston Montford, near Shrewsbury, will be hosting an overnight biology fieldwork residential.

Tailored towards GCSE and A-Level teachers, the course on November 21 and 22, will include sessions on outdoor learning, wellbeing, and how to deliver required practical fieldwork sessions.

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council, said: “Good quality fieldwork is invaluable for students but we know that, for a variety of reasons, some teachers struggle to organise field trips.

“This free taster visit will show teachers the sort of courses that are available, improve their own outdoor study skills and show them how fieldwork can enhance learning outcomes.

"Giving teachers the chance to try our courses and activities for themselves will hopefully give them the confidence and skills to book a trip for their pupils or put some of what they’ve learned into practice back at their schools.”

Research has shown that outdoor learning helps students embed their learning better than in a classroom, as well as teaching valuable soft skills such as leadership, teamwork and resilience.

Other free taster sessions are taking place this autumn and winter at Field Studies Council centres at Flatford Mill in Suffolk, Margam Park in South Wales, Amersham in Buckinghamshire, Castle Head in Cumbria, Epping Forest in Essex, Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham, Bushey Park and Greenwich Park in London and Rhyd-y-Creuau in North Wales.

Day courses and overnight stays are available, with a variety of key stages and subjects to choose from. The taster sessions are free, but a refundable deposit will be collected on booking.

Mark added: “There is something to suit every teacher, whether it’s an overnight stay, a day trip or a shorter twilight session, and some are tailored to specific subjects. Our very experienced centre staff will also be available to answer any questions you might have.”