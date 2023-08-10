Council denied permission for legal challenge to controversial Steeraway solar farm

The Steerway Solar Farm site and surrounds. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Steeraway Solar Farm near the foot of the Wrekin was given the green light by a planning inspector earlier this year – a decision that came after Telford & Wrekin Council's own planning committee had rejected the proposal.

The council was seeking to challenge the decision in the High Court – but it has now been confirmed that the court has rejected the application to hear the appeal.

The move means that the 135-acre solar farm can now go ahead at land off Limekiln Lane, Wellington.

It comes as the council is awaiting an outcome on its bid to challenge plans for a second large solar farm – New Works.

New Works, which would cover 99 acres, was also rejected by the council's planning committee as well as a planning inspector, before being overruled by a government minister.

Reacting to the decision over the Steeraway challenge, Telford & Wrekin Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Transport and Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton said: “I am bitterly disappointed that the courts will not hear our case against Steeraway.

“The decisions to allow these farms to go ahead are against the view of our communities, our planning officers and the planning committee. Even the Government’s own planning inspector refused the application for New Works Farm, only for this to be overturned by a government minister.

“Anyone who lives in the area can see that the farms will destroy a much-loved beauty spot, and from a planning perspective, some of our most valued strategic landscape. I suppose that if you’re in a Whitehall office, this doesn’t matter.

“I completely acknowledge the arguments in support of green energy production – but this shouldn’t be at the expense of our most important green space. Solar farms like this need to be built in the right places. The foot of the Wrekin is not the right place.”