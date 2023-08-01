Supermoons in Shropshire: When to watch these spectacular sights

Andrew Fusek Peters

Shropshire residents are in for a double treat this month with not one, but two chances to see a supermoon – clear skies depending.

The first one is this evening and will be at its peak illumination at around 19.31pm BST, but residents may have to wait for the sun to set to appreciate it in all its glory.

Tonight the moon will be closer than usual – just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometres) away.

Then on Wednesday, August 30, an even rarer sight will grace our skies with what's called a 'super blue moon', where the moon will come even closer – 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometres) away.

It is recommended that people use a pair of binoculars or small telescope to see the moons although they are visible to the naked eye.

What is a supermoon?

In a nutshell, a supermoon is much brighter and larger than the moon on any other night. They're not unusual, and form a regular part of the moon's orbit of Earth.

Professor Sara Russell, a Merit Researcher in Cosmic Mineralogy and Planetary Sciences from the Natural History Museum explained there that is no formal scientific definition of a supermoon.

"It is very rare that an orbiting body follows an exactly circular path. The Moon has a slight "eccentricity", meaning it travels in an elliptical path around the Earth - so it is sometimes nearer and sometimes further away," she said.

The moon is constantly between 360,000 and 400,000 kilometres away as it orbits our planet. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth it appears around 14 per cent bigger and around 30 per cent brighter than a full moon.

How often is a supermoon?

Whereas a full moon occurs in each lunar 29.5-day cycle, a supermoon is not as common with only three or four examples a year.

Four supermoons will occur each year until 2025.

What's the difference between a supermoon and a super blue moon?

A supermoon is a nickname for what scientists refer to as a perigean full moon, which is where the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month which can appear blueish due to ash and dust clouds which contain a mixture of particles.

This blue moon is a super blue moon because it will be in its perigee phase of its orbit. It will be the last chance to witness one this decade.

Where can I see the super moon?

If you're looking to venture out of the comfort of your own home, here are some destinations in the West Midlands which are good for stargazing on clear nights.

The Shropshire Hills has four distinct spots which have been designated Dark Sky Discovery sites, meaning that they provide great views and are accessible to everyone.

They have car parks at Carding Mill Valley, Cross Dyke, Pole Cottage and the Shooting Box.

The Wrekin near Telford is another Dark Sky Discovery site, while Cannock Chase is home to no fewer than seven sites recommended by Go Stargazing based on light pollution, distance from nearby towns and parking provision.

Those sites are the car parks at Brindley Bottom, Camp Field, Coppice Hill, Penkridge Bank, the White House, Stile Cop and Seven Springs.