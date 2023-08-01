Newport's 'canal gem' made more accessible and safer by major facelift project

Councillors Carolyn Healy, Peter Scott and Tim Nelson at the canal in Newport

The towpaths of the canal in Newport are now easier to walk and cycle along after Telford & Wrekin Council carried out major repairs as part of a £150,000 project.

The canal forms part of a historic canal network that ran for almost 25 miles from Norbury Junction to Shrewsbury.

In the latest works, around a mile of pathway has been replaced along the canal, a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its rich plant life, which runs through the centre of Newport.

The previously uneven path has been resurfaced, the canal banks reinforced and eight new benches have been installed.

The improvements have been funded as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s On Your Side investment programme combined with contributions from housing developers.

Newport Councillor Peter Scott has also contributed part of his Councillors’ Pride fund allocation for one of the benches and Newport Town Council is paying for a new ramp to replace the steps by the town lock.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure said: “Newport canal nestles in the heart of the town and the towpaths are popular routes for leisure and exercise as well as commuting and going to the shops.

“I’m so pleased we have carried out these works which have made the towpaths safer and easier to use, so more people can enjoy this beautiful stretch of waterway.

“The canal is a wildlife corridor home to swans, ducks, kingfishers, herons, dragonflies, water voles, bats and flanked by meadows.

“It is a lovely place to visit and enjoy the peace and it’s fantastic that this canal gem is on the doorstep of people living in Newport.

“If you’ve not yet explored Newport canal, with its locks and bridges, now is the perfect time after we’ve carried out this vital repair work. You can enjoy all the health benefits of being in nature and best of all, it’s free.”