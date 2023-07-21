Notification Settings

Residents delete council's 'poorly conceived, poorly written' email over scam concerns

Residents have been deleting an email sent by Shropshire Council over fears that it is a scam.

Shropshire Council has been trying to assure its residents that an email form its waste team is not a scam

On Thursday, the council's waste team sent an email to residents to confirm their address details, but scores of residents thought the email was suspicious so deleted it.

A number of concerned recipients also took to Facebook to query the authenticity of the emails.

One anonymous user wrote: "I received an email today from Shropshire Council Waste Services asking to update my details so they can maintain their services.

"It's addressed 'dear subscriber' and when you click through, it takes you through to a very unconvincing 'Shropshire Council' page where it asks for your name, address, email, etc. I could be wrong, but it looks like a scam to me because surely they would already know my name if they have emailed me, so why address the email 'dear subscriber'?"

Other recipients said they deleted the email straight away.

Neil Harland said: "Got one too, thought it wasn't right so I deleted it too."

Vanessa Page added: "I had it too and was suspicious as says 'check your address right', but doesn't show address even on link so how can you check?"

Judith Johnson said the email contained spelling errors which raised her concerns, and Alex Ellson added: "One of the most poorly conceived, poorly written, disinterested pieces of communication to come from Shropshire yet."

Shropshire Council posted its own Facebook message on Thursday to assure residents that the email was indeed genuine.

A spokesperson said: "Our waste team has sent an email to everyone that subscribes to our waste/recycling update emails, inviting them to check/update their contact details.

"The aim of the email is to ensure that we have the correct, up-to-date information for our subscribers – to help ensure that we can inform them of any possible future changes to waste and recycling services.

"Some people have expressed concern about the email but we can assure recipients that the email is genuine."

The council sent out another email to subscribers at about 6pm on Thursday, saying: "We apologise if you received an email earlier this week asking you to confirm your address.

"We know there were some issues with the content and the email didn’t look legitimate - however, we can confirm this was a genuine email."

