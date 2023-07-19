'We will chain ourselves to the railings over these Shrewsbury homeless plans'

This banner was tied to the railings at Coton Hill House

After residents noticed the premises at Berwick Road boarded up, a bed-sheet banner appeared over its railings at the weekend accusing Shropshire Council of being 'rats'.

Now a planning application has been lodged by Shropshire Council for the site to provide 25 flats for people who may be in temporary accommodation.

"Residents will chain themselves to the railings over this," said objector Paul Perry. "The banners were put up because of the frustration the local residents feel about the lack of transparency we feel.

"A lady has just moved into a million pound house in the area and now looks out on to this.

"We feel compassionate for the individuals but this could sweep the homeless and people with mental health problems and turn this into a ghetto. Twenty-five flats is too many, 10 would be more like it but then they would say it is not using the premises enough."

"When the site was used to house homeless people before there was brawling, drug taking, urinating in the streets, serious sexual misconduct and even a stabbing," said Mr Perry.

"There is mass anxiety over the plans and we are not being represented by our councillors over them," he said. "Our backs are against the wall.

"We will be responding to the application in great numbers."

He added: "In principle we are not against the idea. The main problem is with the criteria and the security of the area.

"The council will be going against our human rights by imposing a ghetto situation on us, which is totally wrong."

Mr Perry said other areas would be more suitable, including a hotel that was recently purchased by the council in Wem.

"Why don't they have six in there?" he said. "There are alternatives.

"We are so, so angry about this. We do not trust the council at all."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said there will then be "full opportunity for public review and comment as part of the formal consultation period."

Supporting documents with the planning application say that currently, temporary dispersed accommodation is provided through existing emergency accommodation including bed and breakfast provision in Shrewsbury.

"This is both expensive and unsuitable for many vulnerable people and fundamentally does not provide a progressive housing solution for vulnerable people."

It adds: "The proposed future use of Coton Hill House is part of a planned ‘homeless pathway’, in so much it will provide the necessary supportive environment in which those who are vulnerable are able to obtain the skills and confidence to maintain an independent tenancy in the long term which is currently absent from existing provision."

It adds that supported accommodation not only provides a home, but also enables vulnerable people to develop life skills, including budgeting, healthy cooking, and appropriate behaviours, giving them the foundation and confidence to undertake study or training or seek employment, with a view to sustaining independent accommodation in the longer term.

"Individuals will be supported through the pathway to have the skills and confidence to move-on into independent living and importantly be able to sustain a tenancy. This ‘in house’ supportive environment is absent from current provision," the supporting document reads.

Members of the public can comment on the application on the Shropshire Council website.