Freezing temperatures on their way as Met Office issues weather warning across Shropshire

The Met Office weather warning for ice begins this evening

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Shropshire, which runs from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures around the county are set to drop down to around 2C tonight, although forecasters warn it could feel more like -2C in some places.

In its warning, the Met Office said wintry showers were set to develop during Sunday afternoon and evening. It went on to say: "Clearing skies later in the night are expected to lead to ice developing on untreated surfaces."

Showers will mainly fall as rain at low levels, but could turn to snow in heavier or more prolonged showers in higher areas.

The weather warning covers most of Shropshire, with only some parts in the south of the county, not included. The whole of Mid Wales is also included in the warning.

The Met Office weather warning for ice begins this evening

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing later in the week as the cold snap continues.

On Monday and Tuesday nights forecasters expect it to go down to -3C in many parts of the county, with warnings that it could feel as cold as -6C in places.