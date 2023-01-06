Video shows speed and height of River Severn as Shrewsbury flood warnings remain

The River Severn at Welsh Bridge, Shrewsbury, on Friday afternoon. Photo: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency (EA) has two flood warnings in place in the county town - one at Frankwell and the other at the Showground and The Quarry - meaning flooding is expected in these areas.

In a video shared on social media on Friday afternoon, the EA said the river at Welsh Bridge had peaked at just over three metres, with official readings showing a height of 3.27m, nearly a metre above the level recorded on New Year's Day. Anything above 2.7m is considered high.

In its flood warning, the agency said: "Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

The first flood barriers were put in place in Shrewsbury on New Year's Day, with the Frankwell car parks also closed. More were installed in Wednesday. On Friday water was seen in part of Frankwell car park and above footpaths alongside the river at Welsh Bridge.

Toilets in the Quarry park have been closed because of flooded sewers, Shropshire Town Council said.

"Lower Quarry [toilets] are currently closed due to flooded sewers. Upper Quarry [toilets] will be closed later due to flooded sewers.

"Alternative toilets are available at Abbey Foregate, Market Hall or Shopping Centre. Apologies for any inconvenience."

River levels in the heart of the county town are now expected to fall, as they have been upstream at Montford where the level has been going down since yesterday when 225 tonnes of water passed through.

Measuring river flows at first site of the day on the River Severn at Montford as the peak approaches. Currently over 225 tonnes of water per second coming through the system!

Two other flood warnings along the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley have been withdrawn, while a flood alert is in place along the the rest of the River Severn in Shropshire from Shrawardine, through Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth, and down towards Worcestershire at Highley.

Flood alerts also remain in place along the Severn Vyrnwy confluence stretching down from Llawnt to Shrawardine, and along the Tern and Perry catchments which could affect places between Wolverley and Newport, as well as Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

A further flood alert remains in place from Whitchurch to Chester along the River Dee catchment.