Multiple flood warnings now in place for Shropshire with homes 'at risk of flooding'

Flood warnings are in place

It comes after the Environment Agency upgraded its flood alert to a warning for the River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

Now, three additional flood warnings have been put in place for the River Severn at West Mid Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury; the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and the River Vyrnwy at Melverley.

The upgrade from 'alert' to 'warning' means that flooding is now expected in these areas and homes are at risk of flooding.

The warning reads: "Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Always struggle to grasp the scale and size of the #Confluence of the Rivers #Severn & #Vyrnwy as they arrive in #Shropshire! It was looking more like a sea today than a #river. Flowing at well over 200 tonnes of water per second. pic.twitter.com/huvQrZ39Vd — Rob Davies (@RobDaviesEA) January 5, 2023

Flood barriers were put in place in Shrewsbury on Wednesday and the Frankwell car parks has been closed.

River levels at Shrewsbury remain high on Friday morning – 3.26 metres at the Welsh Bridge (the top of the normal range is 3.15m) and 5.67 metres in Montford.

The river is expected to keep rising in Shrewsbury, due to peak at 3.45m at 1.15pm today.

However, river levels at Montford are falling as the peak passed yesterday, with 225 tonnes of water passing through.

Measuring river flows at first site of the day on the River Severn at Montford as the peak approaches. Currently over 225 tonnes of water per second coming through the system! pic.twitter.com/z6jQvvjQwX — Rob Davies (@RobDaviesEA) January 5, 2023

Four flood alerts remain in place for the River Dee catchment area from Whitchurch to Chester; the River Severn in Shropshire; the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.

This means that flooding is possible in these areas and people have been urged to avoid using using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.