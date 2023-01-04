Flood barriers set to go up as Welsh deluge heads to Shropshire

Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the large Frankwell Riverside car park has on Wednesday been closed but the main section remains open - although overnight parking is not advised.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Due to rising river levels, flood barriers are due to be put up in Frankwell car park, Shrewsbury.

"Frankwell Riverside car park is now closed for parking.

"The main car park remains open but we would advise no parking of cars overnight in Frankwell main car park to avoid risk to vehicles."

The Environment Agency in the Midlands has also confirmed that its teams are putting up flood barriers at Frankwell due to rising river levels on the River Severn.

They advise that people sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation: https://gov.uk/check-flood-risk

The agency has also said there are a number of flood alerts in place across the Midlands and say there are three levels of flood warning.

During a Flood Alert, avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

Flood Warnings indicate that property-level flooding from rivers is expected, and imminent action is required.

Action can include turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety.

A Flood Warning has the potential to be upgraded to a Severe Flood Warning, so check for updates regularly.

A Severe Flood Warning notifies of severe flooding and an immediate danger to life.

During a Severe Flood Warning, follow the advice from emergency services and be prepared to evacuate your home. If you are in immediate danger, call 999.

Former Environment Agency chief Dave Throup says an automated forecast shows a significant rise on the Severn by Thursday evening.

However he adds: "Unfortunately there’s no corroborating information on the equally automated flood alert due to industrial action by Environment Agency staff so difficult to tell if it’s accurate."

The EA has been asked to comment.

Mr Throup added that a fair bit of rain fell in Wales over the last 36 hours but high totals largely restricted to highest ground.

But this means that the rivers are responding and warns that some flooding is likely.

There are currently two second level flood warnings in place across the region where flooding is expected. One is at the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and the other at the River Vyrnwy at Melverley.

River levels at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury show the water is still within the normal height range at 2.36m.

A height of 3.11m is forecast for Thursday morning at 10am but the Environment Agency points out that its "Forecasts come from a computer model and can change."