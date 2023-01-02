This bike isn't going far.. up to its mudguards in the Rea Brook in Shrewsbury. Picture: Stu Pugh

This bike won't be going far for a while - Stu Pugh photographed it up to its mudguards in the town's Rea Brook.

The Environment Agency still has four of its lowest level flood alerts covering Shropshire.

An EA spokesman said: "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one."

The warnings have been automatically generated based on rising river or tidal levels because of industrial action.