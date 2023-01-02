Notification Settings

River levels remain high even though flood barriers 'not needed' in Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

Flood barriers may not be needed in Shrewsbury at the moment but the River Severn and its tributaries are still high and can pose a threat.

This bike isn't going far.. up to its mudguards in the Rea Brook in Shrewsbury. Picture: Stu Pugh
This bike won't be going far for a while - Stu Pugh photographed it up to its mudguards in the town's Rea Brook.

The Environment Agency still has four of its lowest level flood alerts covering Shropshire.

An EA spokesman said: "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one."

The warnings have been automatically generated based on rising river or tidal levels because of industrial action.

The four flood alerts still in place in Shropshire are for the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, the River Severn in Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.

