Work on Newport canal praised for creating 'a cleaner, greener, safer' borough

Newport Canal, Shropshire

Telford & Wrekin councillor Peter Scott, who also represents Newport Town Council, said efforts were part of work to make it 'a cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable borough'.

"Work has been progressing well this year," he said. "So far we've 'topped up' the complete length of towpath with stone from the rear of Waterside Mews to its western end.

"And Telford & Wrekin has also installed drainage near town bridge – behind the Shell garage – and relayed the tarmac path.

"Sections of the root-damaged towpath between town bridge and Fishers Lock have been relayed along with the complete length of towpath with tarmac between Fishers Lock and Norbroom car park."

He said the work is set to continue in the new year.