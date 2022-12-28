Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Work on Newport canal praised for creating 'a cleaner, greener, safer' borough

By Matthew PanterNewportEnvironmentPublished:

Work taking place this year to improve Newport canal has been hailed as a success.

Newport Canal, Shropshire
Newport Canal, Shropshire

Telford & Wrekin councillor Peter Scott, who also represents Newport Town Council, said efforts were part of work to make it 'a cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable borough'.

"Work has been progressing well this year," he said. "So far we've 'topped up' the complete length of towpath with stone from the rear of Waterside Mews to its western end.

"And Telford & Wrekin has also installed drainage near town bridge – behind the Shell garage – and relayed the tarmac path.

"Sections of the root-damaged towpath between town bridge and Fishers Lock have been relayed along with the complete length of towpath with tarmac between Fishers Lock and Norbroom car park."

He said the work is set to continue in the new year.

Mr Scott said: "Installing a ramp at town bridge to replace steps to facilitate access for those with mobility restrictions is on the list as is replacing old, damaged benches with new ones and carrying out 'revetment' works to support the eroded canal bank."

Environment
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News