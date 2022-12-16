Which roads are being gritted in Shropshire and by who

A gritter in Ludlow last week

Shropshire Council has shared a handy map showing which of the county's roads it is responsible for gritting with salt.

The map shows the roads salted by Shropshire Council (in light blue) as well as grit bins or salt piles (grey asterisks).

Shropshire Council's gritting roadmap. Crown copyright

Shropshire Council said: "Every year, when the wintry weather arrives, together with our partners, we go out to grit the county’s roads, keeping them safe and accessible during spells of ice and snow to keep Shropshire moving in even the worst of the weather.

"There are hundreds of miles of roads in Shropshire and thousands of journeys to be made, so it’s important that we keep as many roads open as possible at all times. Throughout the year there’s a host of people working, sometimes through the night, to help you get where you need to be, even when temperatures plummet."

When snow or ice is predicted, the council "pre-salts" priority roads including all A and B roads, important access routes and major town centre shopping areas.

These roads make up what the council calls the "defined network", or 28 per cent of the county's total road network.

During prolonged periods of sub-zero temperatures, heavily used footways and cycle routes will also be gritted.

It's all carried out by drivers from the contractor Ringway and the council's fleet of 25 gritters (plus five reserve vehicles).

Northwest Shropshire:

Northwest Shropshire. Crown copyright

Northeast Shropshire:

Northeast Shropshire. Crown copyright

Shrewsbury:

Shrewsbury. Crown copyright

South Shropshire:

South Shropshire. Crown copyright

East Shropshire including Bridgnorth:

East Shropshire. Crown copyright

Meanwhile National Highways is responsible for gritting the M54/A5 as part of the national motorways network.

While Shropshire Council is responsible for A roads west of Wellington and east of Priorslee, Telford and the rural areas to its north are under the jurisdiction of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council treats a total of 438.86 kilometres of road in the borough.

Telford and Wrekin:

A Telford and Wrekin Council map of the authority's gritting routes. The pink route represents an area including the Ironbridge Gorge and Madeley, the black route includes Telford town centre, the dark blue line is for Wellington, and the light blue includes Muxton, Newport and Edgmond

The council routinely grits:

Primary routes:

A and B roads

Roads serving fire, ambulance and police establishments

Main bus routes in the centres: Telford Town Centre, Dawley, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates, Wellington and Ironbridge

Access roads to transport interchanges

Secondary routes:

Other regular bus routes (The regular bus routes are defined as Monday to Friday routes with a minimum of one bus per hour during the main part of the day)

Feeder roads to schools (roads linking main salting routes to main school entrances)

Main access roads on industrial estates (Halesfield, Stafford Park, Hortonwood)

One access route to main villages/hamlets and minor sections of road for continuity