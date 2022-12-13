Mayor declares Telford development show home open

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Council, Raj Mehta, opening The Beech show home with Chris Timmins, Managing Director of Jessup Partnerships.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Council, took a pair of scissors to the green ribbon at the threshold of the show home at a development in the village of Lightmoor.

The mayor joined Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Jessup Partnerships, to tour and officially open The Beech while discussing plans for the development.

Located in Lightmoor, three miles south-west of Telford town centre, the home is part of The Woodlands development, which is bringing 150 new detached and semi-detached homes to the area.

The visit marked the final phase of one of Telford’s most significant housing developments in the last decade, with Lightmoor Village being a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England.

The Woodlands is on Wellington Road, with homes marketed for families and young professionals, each built with ecological and environmental living in mind.

Lightmoor has good transport links to Telford, as well as the nearby M54 for journeys to Birmingham, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, with the village itself also hosting a number of amenities.

There are shops, a community hub, a flourishing school, and three popular parks, all within a short distance of the new homes development.

The Woodlands is also near to the countryside, with some stunning rural locations within walking distance, with the quaint and scenic Lightmoor Nature Reserve less than a mile away.

Chris Timmins said: “It’s great to welcome Councillor Mehta to explore The Beech and talk through plans for what is an important development for the Telford area.

“The Beech is a great home for first-time buyers and those looking for more space, as well as families who are growing and therefore expanding.

“The location is perfect with the countryside on its doorstep in the lovely village of Lightmoor, and with all of our homes at The Woodlands designed to be as sustainable as possible, the development will be great for the future with running costs kept low.”

Mayor Mehta said, “It is great to see developers embracing what is a beautiful area in the Telford and Wrekin region, and helping to make it a great place to live.

“I welcome the sustainable features throughout the development which will be important to future-proofing these homes.

“I look forward to liaising with developers around Telford and Wrekin to ensure residents live in good-quality homes that we can all be proud of.”

Lightmoor Village is a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England, modelled on the principles of a Garden Village.