40 people gather in sub-zero temperatures to plant trees on behalf of the late Queen

Oak tree planting to commemorate the life of our recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Pictured front is Councillor Bernie Bentick with Meole village residents.

They wrapped up warm and gathered at the recently upgraded Stanley Lane Recreation Area in Meole Brace, in Shrewsbury on Saturday morning to plant seven trees in memory of the late Queen.

Councillor Bernie Bentick said: "It shows the enormous strength of the community spirit in Meole Village and Meole generally which will only grow in time and enable local people to bond together to improve life for all.

"We were delighted that so many local people braved the elements, including sub zero temperatures to help the local community."

Chloe Hardman, a local resident and environmental consultant organised with Shrewsbury Town Council for an oak tree to be planted to commemorate the life and values of the recently deceased Queen.

She spoke of the importance of trees and the enjoyment they give to residents.

Six other trees and bulbs, and equipment to dig the holes, were also given by the nursery staff at the town council's Weeping Cross depot who gave up their own time to be there to help.

A network of volunteers is also being built to water the trees in the late Spring and summer to give them the best chance of survival.

The Rev Phil Cansdale, vicar of Trinity Churches gave a blessing where he spoke of new life being putting down deep roots that will blossom.

Also represented were Priory School and the Meole Brace Primary and Secondary schools, and Meole Brace Garden & Allotment Club.

John Buckley and the Shrewsbury Brass Ensemble provided some festive music to dig to, and Andy Harding from Salop Leisure brought along a gazebo and bulbs.

Shrewsbury Brass Ensemble. Picture supplied