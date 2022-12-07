Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Contractors battling to cope with street light faults in Shropshire as reports soar

By David TooleyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A council contractor is battling to keep up with a high number of street light faults and emergencies in the system.

A generic street light picture by Elgan Hearn
A generic street light picture by Elgan Hearn

Shropshire Council says its contractor is making every effort to meet a target for fixing faulty lights in five days but some repairs are "taking a little longer than normal."

A spokesman for the council said: "Due to a high number of faults being reported and an unprecedented number of emergency call-outs, some repairs are taking a little longer than normal.

"Our contractor is making every effort to meet the five-day target and we thank people for your patience and understanding."

The council says that if people have reported a fault it will be looked into.

New faults can be reported online here: https://improvingyourroads.shropshire.gov.uk/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo&utm_content=Highways

Recent reports of broken street lights include in Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury, where the council responded to a report of a light being out for months by saying they had looked into the matter "and our investigation shows that no further action is required at this time."

Among the multitude of reports of street lights out of action are in Park Avenue, Oswestry, where a member of the public has told the council that it is "very dangerous at night as cannot see when walking through alleyway."

In Crossways there has been a report of two street lights being permanently on, 24 hours a day, and in Shawbury a member of the public has reported that a new low energy streetlight installedin Millbrook Drive in Ludlow has "never worked"

Environment
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News