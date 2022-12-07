Contractors battling to cope with street light faults in Shropshire as reports soar

A generic street light picture by Elgan Hearn

Shropshire Council says its contractor is making every effort to meet a target for fixing faulty lights in five days but some repairs are "taking a little longer than normal."

A spokesman for the council said: "Due to a high number of faults being reported and an unprecedented number of emergency call-outs, some repairs are taking a little longer than normal.

"Our contractor is making every effort to meet the five-day target and we thank people for your patience and understanding."

The council says that if people have reported a fault it will be looked into.

New faults can be reported online here: https://improvingyourroads.shropshire.gov.uk/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo&utm_content=Highways

Recent reports of broken street lights include in Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury, where the council responded to a report of a light being out for months by saying they had looked into the matter "and our investigation shows that no further action is required at this time."

Among the multitude of reports of street lights out of action are in Park Avenue, Oswestry, where a member of the public has told the council that it is "very dangerous at night as cannot see when walking through alleyway."