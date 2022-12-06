Family-run business sets up new base in Newport with fresh cow and buffalo milk, and a range of milkshakes

Owners Suzie and Chris Waterfall at the Newport Milk Stop

Chris and Suzie Waterfall already run The Milk Stop, a shop in Seighford village, Staffordshire, which stocks fresh cow and buffalo milk along with a variety of milkshakes.

Now they have set up a new vending machine at Baddeley Court, Newport, with their business supporting local dairy farmers.

The pair originally farmed themselves and diversified into water buffalo in 2011 as an opportunity to supply a niche market.

Now they are purely into the processing and retail of milk but continue to follow the same vision of sustainable produce.

"We buy the milk from other local farms so we sit true to that idea of local, fresh and sustainable produce," said Chris.

"We still use buffalo milk as a unique selling point too, that's our speciality.

"At our Newport base, you can buy a litre, glass, reusable bottle, so that's part of the sustainability side of things.

"You can take it home, wash it out and bring it back to use next time so you have got that continuity."

Suzie and Chris Waterfall.

"So far, the vending business has been well received and we are quite happy with the initial response.

"As well as fresh cow and buffalo milk, we run six flavours of milkshake at anyone time and it is all restocked daily.

"We have strawberry, banana, chocolate, white chocolate and vanilla which are always available and then we have a flavour of the day. We have 42 different flavours of milkshake to switch between.

"The business is all about low food miles, local food, less packaging and waste – that's very much the idea.