Bonfire Night weather forecast: Rain set to hit West Midlands hard this Guy Fawkes Night

It should be a wet Bonfire Night

A band of rain is expected to sweep across the West Midlands and Wales throughout Saturday, starting in the early hours and resulting in bursts of rain throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Bridgnorth, Wolverhampton and Market Drayton are expected to be some of the rainiest areas in the morning, the Met Office has forecast - Wolverhampton will be under a rain cloud for most of the day.

Parkrunners in Shrewsbury might stay dry albeit cold, while Telford runners are advised to tread carefully with heavier rain expected at 9am.

Most of Shropshire and the Black Country will then expect infrequent rain throughout the rest of the day, although a thin dry band covering Shrewsbury and Telford could mean central Shropshire is spared.

Temperatures should reach double digits by about midday, with peaks of 13 in Shrewsbury in the early afternoon, settling at 11 or 12 across much of the West Midlands.

By 5pm when thoughts turn to evening events, consistent rain is expected - hitting particularly hard first in south Shropshire, then in Shrewsbury, Telford and Stafford around 7pm.

Most of the West Midlands should be spared further downpours by 9pm, but one band of heavy rain is due to sweep northeast across Alveley, Wombourne, Wolverhampton and then Lichfield.

Rain is expected to have stopped by about 10.30pm.

A band of rain, heavy in places, moving eastwards across most parts. Turning brighter in the west by afternoon with a few showers. Windy for many.