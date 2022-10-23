Notification Settings

Flooding closes Shropshire motorway junction

By David Tooley
Published: 2022-10-23

A motorway slip road in Shropshire has been closed because of flooding.

National Highways in the West Midlands has tweeted that junction 6 of the M54 westbound has been closed.

They are advising drivers to plan ahead of your journey this morning.

@HighwaysWMIDS tweeted: "The #M54 J6 (#Wellington) westbound exit slip road is closed due to flooding.

"Please plan ahead of your journey this morning."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

