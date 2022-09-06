Stormy skies over Shrophire as readers capture spectacular lightning

The end of the summer holidays coincided with an end - for the time being - of the long hot summer in the county.
Early signs are that the county escaped any lightning strikes causing damage.
Storm clouds bubbled up after a humid day, then the heavens opened.
Many grabbed their cameras to take photos from their windows.
Rob Gajewski, from Dawley, took the dramatic shot above of a lightning bolt across the rooftops from his home.
Jade Hill, from Telford, caught the lightning on video, commenting: "Wow that’s mint."
Others described the storms on social media as crazy.
"It's a long time since I have seen it so bright," one said.
Lightning bolt! Short clip of the lightning above #Telford just now. ⛈⚡️😄 #weatherwatchers @Schafernaker @BBCShropshire @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/gr2br6fpMS— Karl Jukes ⭐️ (@kjukes1989) September 5, 2022
Weather forecasters say there are unlikely to be further storms this week, with the weather expected to be showery and temperatures hovering in the high teens.