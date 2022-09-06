Notification Settings

Stormy skies over Shrophire as readers capture spectacular lightning

By Sue AustinTelfordEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shropshire was treated to some spectacular lightning on Monday night and a welcome downpour for the parched ground.

Rob Gajewski, from Dawley, took this photo

The end of the summer holidays coincided with an end - for the time being - of the long hot summer in the county.

Early signs are that the county escaped any lightning strikes causing damage.

Storm clouds bubbled up after a humid day, then the heavens opened.

Many grabbed their cameras to take photos from their windows.

Rob Gajewski, from Dawley, took the dramatic shot above of a lightning bolt across the rooftops from his home.

Jade Hill, from Telford, caught the lightning on video, commenting: "Wow that’s mint."

Others described the storms on social media as crazy.

"It's a long time since I have seen it so bright," one said.

Weather forecasters say there are unlikely to be further storms this week, with the weather expected to be showery and temperatures hovering in the high teens.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

