Stormy skies over Shrophire as readers capture spectacular lightning

The end of the summer holidays coincided with an end - for the time being - of the long hot summer in the county.

Early signs are that the county escaped any lightning strikes causing damage.

Storm clouds bubbled up after a humid day, then the heavens opened.

Many grabbed their cameras to take photos from their windows.

Rob Gajewski, from Dawley, took the dramatic shot above of a lightning bolt across the rooftops from his home.

Jade Hill, from Telford, caught the lightning on video, commenting: "Wow that’s mint."

Others described the storms on social media as crazy.

"It's a long time since I have seen it so bright," one said.