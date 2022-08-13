Hero farmer assists firefighters in dramatic footage of High Ercall field blaze

The video shows a tractor next to a fire engine.

The video, posted on Facebook, shows a huge plume of smoke rising into the air, as firefighters speed across the fields to tackle the blaze.

A huge plume of smoke rising into the sky.

At least three large grain fields were reportedly destroyed but firefighters were able to get it under control by 7:40pm.

They also thanked local farmers and tractor drivers for their help during the more-than-four-hour operation.

The footage above appears to show a tractor driver assisting the fire service, possibly by ploughing a fire break into the field.

The fire started behind Earls Way on the edge of the village just after 3pm.

A fire engine speeds across a field towards the fire.

Six fire appliances, including the Incident Support Unit, were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Minsterley, Much Wenlock, Telford and Wem.

Members of the public also took plenty of photographs of the blaze. Holly Bourne took this from her home in High Ercall.

Picture courtesy of Holly Bourne.

Kim O'Callaghan took the photo of the plumes of smoke over the area.

Picture courtesy of Kim O'Callaghan

And Pablo J. Nicolini sent Shropshire Star these images, detailing just how close the fire was to the road.