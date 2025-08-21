'I planted the world's rarest prehistoric 'money tree' in the West Midlands - It's produced its first ever seeds worth £5,000'

One of the world's rarest and oldest trees which dinosaurs used to snack on is bearing fruit for the first time after a retired couple planted it in their garden.

Wollemi pines – dubbed dinosaur trees – date back more than 90 million years and were thought to have died out with T-Rex.

But a cluster of the prehistoric conifers was discovered in 1994, 125 miles west of Sydney, Australia.

One of the world's rarest trees, dubbed the dinosaur tree, is bearing fruit for the first time in a garden in Worcestershire.

Saplings and cuttings were sold off around the world and one was re-planted by retired couple Pamela and Alistair Thompson.

The couple paid £70 for an 18ins (45.7cm) tall sapling which a friend had bought off the Shopping Channel.

They planted it in their garden in Wichenford, Malvern, Worcs., in 2010 and after years of loving care it now stands more than 13ft (4m) tall.

Retired police officer Pamela, 75, was stunned to discover the rare tree bearing fruit for the first time ever this month.

She now hopes the evergreen can be propagated to produce seeds which can be used to grow more of the endangered species.

Pamela said: "It would be amazing, absolutely amazing, to have seedlings and to propagate from the world's rarest tree.

"I couldn't imagine being so lucky to do it.

“I saw a small tree for sale for more than £1,000 which shows just how rare they are.”

Wollemi pines are related to monkey puzzle trees and bear both male and female fruit.

Pamela, who has three-grandchildren, added: "The long pendulous fruits are actually the male cone and the globular spiky fruits are the female cones.

"So what we're really hoping later in the year would be to collect and germinate some of the seeds from it.

“That would be really something but we will just have to wait and see.”

Pamela and Alistair, 75, a retired spinal surgeon, are opening their garden to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme on May 4.