Up Sewage Creek campaigners unhappy about sewage being discharged into the River Severn

Up Sewage Creek members say the 'Boaters not floaters' protest which is meeting at 11am on Saturday will be to highlight the issue of pollution being discharged into the river.

"We’re thrilled that the wonderful Dragon Boat Festival is returning to the River Severn after a two-year hiatus," said Claire Kirby of campaign group Up Sewage Creek.

"Sadly, in the time since the festival was last held, the quality of England’s rivers has gotten steadily worse. If we want to keep using rivers like the Severn for leisure and pleasure, we need to stop the water companies from treating them like a toilet."

The campaigners will stage a march from Coton Hill to the Quarry Park in order to raise public awareness on the issue.

Public concern over the quality of England’s waterways is now at a record high. Last week, the Environment Agency released a bombshell report showing that water companies’ performance on pollution was the worst seen in years. The agency took the shock step of calling for chief executives to be jailed if they continue to pollute the waterways.

Ms Kirby added: "According to the Environment Agency, the River Severn saw 21,000 hours of discharge from the 39 Combined Sewer Overflows in Shrewsbury in 2020.

"Pumping human waste into the river is having a terrible toll on wildlife and public health.

"Just 14 per cent of English rivers are ecologically healthy, with pollution from raw sewage, agriculture slurry, roads, and single-use plastics becoming what the government’s Environmental Audit Committee, chaired by Shropshire MP Philip Dunne, recently called a “chemical cocktail”.

"We think it’s time for the water companies to clean up their act and use the billions they’ve made in profits to ensure that our beautiful rivers are healthy so we can enjoy them for years to come."