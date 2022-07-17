Shropshire heatwave: Schools following guidelines and staying open

Ludlow Church of England School head Paula Hearle

The Met Office has issued a red warning for extreme heat for the east of the county with the temperature expected to peak at 36C (96.8F) at about 4/5pm on both days.

With the summer term due to end on Wednesday (July 20), Paula Hearle, headteacher of Ludlow School said on Monday students can wear their school PE kit, if they wish and they should wear a sun hat when outside.

Posting on the school's Facebook page she said: "They should bring lots of water to drink, and, as usual, they will be able to refill these at break and lunchtime, in the dining room.

"There will be hot food in the dining room, but the selection will be limited, with more “cold” choices than normal."

Students will be encouraged to seek the shade at break and lunchtime, and PE lessons will be adapted to avoid strenuous activity in the sun. Classrooms will be kept ventilated with blinds closed against strong sunlight, and use aircon systems, or fans, where available.

"Staff and students will be reminded of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke – headache, dizziness, loss of appetite, nauseousness, cramping, fast breathing and pulse, a high temperature or thirst," she said.

"The health advice will be to cool down by moving to a cool place, lie down with feet raised, drink plenty of water, and cool off skin with a spray and fan, or use of cool pack around neck and armpits."

She adds that the school will contact parents if children feel unwell.

"We will be monitoring the temperatures forecast beyond Monday, and let you know of any further adjustments around uniform to the end of term," she added.

A Ludlow School Duke of Edinburgh expedition will be postponed until the autumn term.

Dr Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust which runs Ercall Wood, Charlton and Hadley Learning Community secondary schools in Telford, said the schools expected to remain open.

“We are following the published guidelines and doing everything we can to keep students cool and out of the sun.