Shropshire events organisers gearing up for weekend with scorcher on the way

Newport Show is back this weekend

Well, officially it will be the south that is likely to break through the official figures for the Met Officer to officially declare one.

But while Shropshire and mid Wales may not reach the dizzy temperature heights of 28 degrees for three days in a row, it does seem that we can expect 10 days and more of 20 degrees plus and plenty of sun.

Farmers have already starting cutting hay fields across the county in the knowledge that the drying grass will not be spoiled by rain.

However, some farmers are having to turn to irrigating the crops on their fields as the first half of July promises to be dry.

Organisers of social events, from school fetes to major festivals can breathe signs of relief, able to plan without worrying about the weather.

One of the events this weekend is Oswestry Food and Drink Festival which takes over the town's streets on both Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: "The food festival is always a great weekend and with sunshine then it will be even better.

"Hopefully we will see plenty of people making use of our wonderful Cae Glas Park and enjoying the convenience of the newly reopened alleyway from Willow Street as well, which looks brilliant.

"Why not make up a picnic from the Food Festival stalls and go and enjoy the sun and the events also taking place in the park?"

"Please don't forget to visit our local independent shops and market as well."

Organisers of Saturday's Newport Show were also pleased with the weather forecast and urged people to go online and book their tickets for a summer day out.

Across the region cafes and pubs are ensuring that their outdoor seating and beer gardens, so popular during lockdown, are in tip top condition ready for the good weather.

Meanwhile animal charity the RSPCA is re-iterating warnings to animal owners.

Each summer it receives hundreds of reports of animals suffering from heat exposure, including dogs left in hot cars, pets with heat burns on their paws from pavements, dehydrated wild animals after water supplies have dried up, grazing animals with no shade, and dogs over-exercised in the heat.

The charity is asking owners of all pets and farm animals to take account of the weather and asking everyone to help look out for wildlife.

Esme Wheeler, RSPCA dog welfare specialist, said: “With just a few simple tweaks to their routine and a bit of planning ahead, you really can make a huge difference to your pet's comfort during the hot weather, and in some cases, you may well be saving their lives.”

“While the majority of us would never leave our dogs in a car on a hot day, or even take our dogs for a really long walk in the heat, many people may still be putting their dogs at risk even on a short walk, or by taking them to places such as fields and beaches with little or no shade, but the truth is, walking dogs in hot weather can be a silent killer,” she said.