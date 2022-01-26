Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Radio booster for Shrewsbury charity that helps African farmers

By David TooleyShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

A Shrewsbury-based charity will get a boost on national radio this Sunday (Jan 30).

Self Help Africa's Hannah Newton (fundraising officer) and Steph Smith (fundraising executive)
Self Help Africa's Hannah Newton (fundraising officer) and Steph Smith (fundraising executive)

Self Help Africa, based at Dickens Court, in Hills Lane, will be the focus of the three-minute BBC Radio 4 Appeal.

It is being voiced by science, natural history and environmental broadcaster Liz Bonnin who will tell listeners how Self Help Africa has helped women like Lina Loriet, a 33-year-old mother from Kenya, to combat the effects of climate change.

Steph Smith, fundraising executive at Self Help Africa, said: “In rural Africa, the people least responsible for climate change are feeling its worst effects. Africa’s women farmers are locked in a struggle to provide for their families in the face of drier, hotter and more unpredictable weather conditions.

“In Lina’s case, she has witnessed both drought and flooding in her village over the past few years, while in other parts of Kenya they have experienced attacks by swarms of desert locust, which have also been blamed on global warming.”

She adds that the BBC Radio 4 Appeal provides the charity with a hugely valuable opportunity to raise awareness and funds, to support the organisation’s work in sub-Saharan Africa. Every £65 donated will support a mother just like Lina to grow different crops, rear livestock and cope better with the changes in climate that they are facing, says Steph.

Self Help Africa is an international development charity that works through agriculture to end hunger and poverty in sub-Saharan Africa. They support smallholder farmers to grow more and earn more from their land. They currently work in eight African countries, supporting more than 300,000 rural poor households.

The BBC Radio 4 Appeal is broadcast on behalf of UK-based charities every Sunday at 7.54am and 9.25pm. For more information visit selfhelpafrica.org/uk.

Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News