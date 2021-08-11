Shropshire communities urged to plant a tree for the Jubilee

Council bosses and the Shropshire Lieutenancy have thrown their weight behind a new national tree planting campaign known as The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

As part of this, they are keen to see as many individuals, schools, businesses and other groups planting trees from October this year, when the tree planting season begins, through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.

This could take the form of single or groups of trees, avenues, hedgerows or larger woods.

Each project will be marked by a special commemorative plaque and will be uploaded onto a map of the UK to track all QGC projects over the two-year period.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s leader, said: “This is a heartwarming scheme which will enhance our environment and landscape for generations to come: it also offers us all an opportunity to play our part in tackling climate change.

“If you can, please get involved and support this exciting and worthwhile initiative.”

The Queen will receive the map of all the projects planted in Her Majesty’s name as a gift from the nation.

The QGC will encourage everyone to learn more about which species to plant, when to plant them and how best to do it so that they survive and flourish for years to come.

Shropshire Council has already made a pledge to plant a tree for every resident in the county by 2030 and will work with a range of other organisations, including businesses, to explore how best to promote and fund the QGC and co-ordinate it with other tree planting initiatives.

These include the council-led Community Tree Scheme, and a trial project seeking to increase trees in the farmed environment – like orchards.

The council is also reviewing its own land to identify appropriate commemorative planting opportunities, and is developing a mapping tool to help other organisations and communities to identify suitable potential tree planting sites, to encourage the choice of healthy native trees that will thrive in their environments and avoid damage to valuable existing habitats and species.

Anna Turner, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, said: “The trees that are planted will create a lasting legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation over the last 70 years.

“But, to make this happen, we need your help. As well as encouraging individuals to plant trees, we are calling upon local organisations to get involved by not only planting trees for QGC themselves, but also providing sponsorship to support schools and communities with the cost of trees, stakes and guards as well as an official commemorative plaque. If you think you can help, we’d love to hear from you.”

The council is working with local nurseries to source supplies of appropriate trees and can provide advice about suitable trees and planting locations.

A team of deputy lieutenants is also available to provide support for the initiative.