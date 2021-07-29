Operation reforms to reduce impact of grass fires in Wales as accidental blazes soar

Operation Dawns Glaw pulls together a multi-agency taskforce of specialists from key agencies across the country.

The taskforce, which was initially established in 2016 to tackle the incidence of deliberately set grass fires across Wales, will also be turning its attention to the increase in accidental fires – often caused as a result of careless behaviour when out enjoying the countryside.

Last year, fire and rescue services across Wales dealt with 2,253 grass fires.

Whilst this was a slight increase on 2019, the number of accidental fires in 2020 had increased by 20 per cent.

This increase has in part been attributed to the number of people who spent the Spring and summer months enjoying the local countryside, due to the lockdown measures in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As we enter another year whereby staycations in Wales are likely to dominate holidays, the taskforce says it is keen to make sure that people are protecting the countryside.

Mydrian Harries, corporate head of prevention and protection for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and chair of operation Dawns Glaw, said: "While we know that the warm weather we experienced during the early summer months last year will have contributed to the slight increase in grass fires across Wales, we also know that the number of fires caused accidentally increased as well.

"While accidents do happen, they are also avoidable and this year's campaign will focus on educating us all on some of the small steps we can take to ensure we don't accidentally cause a grass fire to ignite.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to reinforce our messages that while accidents can happen, there are others within our communities who are deliberately setting fire to our countryside – not only is this a crime, for which they will be prosecuted, but it also places unnecessary pressure on frontline services and puts our communities in harms way.

"I would encourage anyone with information relating to such crimes to call 101, or to report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The operation is also continuing its work with farmers and landowners across Wales, reminding them that while they may burn heather, grass, bracken and gorse up until March 15 (or 31 March in Upland areas), they must have a burn plan in place to ensure they are burning safely.

It is against the law to burn outside of the burning season and can result in penalties of up to £1,000.