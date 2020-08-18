South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne supports bill for tree-lined streets in planning reform

The bill will require builders of homes to provide the streets within developments, and passed its first reading on July 15.

While similar bills do not usually progress further, the government has said it will now incorporate the principles of it in future planning regulations.

This follows news the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), Chaired by Mr Dunne, has launched a new inquiry, Biodiversity and Ecosystems, that will consider how best to protect and enhance biodiversity while considering nature-based solutions to climate change.

Mr Dunne, an early supporter who co-sponsored the bill made by Chris Clarkson MP, said: “I am delighted the government has seen the value of the proposals in this bill, and will now use its planning reforms to ensure tree lined streets in major developments.

"Space for nature is important for our health and wellbeing, and having tree lined streets is a great way to further connect people with nature, as well as building more beautiful and green developments.

"I look forward to progressing the EAC inquiry into the current state of the UK’s biodiversity, to find out more about how we can prevent any further loss, and support the opportunities for nature-based solutions for climate change.”

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Homes, Communities and Local Government, said: “The Tree-Lined Streets Bill has inspired the government to propose that all new streets in major developments are lined with trees. We want to build more homes, faster, to help the next generation onto the ladder, but also to create places people want to live in and of which we can be proud – this means beautiful, green and environmentally sustainable communities, of which trees play an important part.”

When Chris Clarkson introduced his bill, he said: “I must first turn to the architect of the original new deal, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who remarked: ‘Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.’

"Put simply, trees are good for us, and the presence of trees and other greenery in urban environments has a discernible effect on the physical and mental wellbeing of those who live there.

"The presence of trees has a particularly important role to play in that philosophy, as they are inextricably linked to cleaner air, increased physical exercise and enhanced health and wellbeing. Trees also play a central role in nature’s recovery and in addressing climate change."